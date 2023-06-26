Sheriff: 2 men drown while cliff diving in Lake Superior

A 911 caller said the victims were cliff jumping at Black Beach in Silver Bay when they were seen struggling in the water of the big lake.

SILVER BAY, Minn. — Two men are dead after reportedly drowning in Lake Superior while cliff diving on the North Shore.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says dispatchers received a 911 call just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday reporting two people struggling in the water off the coast of Black Beach in Silver Bay. The caller said the men were cliff jumping at the time of the incident.

Lake County Search and Rescue responded to the scene along with the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, a boat from the U.S. Coast Guard dispatched from Bayfield, Wis. and a search helicopter.

After hours of searching, the body of one man was recovered at 6:12 p.m., with the second victim pulled from Lake Superior at 7:39 p.m. Sheriff's officials say the men will be identified once families are notified.

