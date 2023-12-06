2 minors hurt after fights break out at large gathering in Brooklyn Park

BPD said one juvenile was assaulted in the chaos and taken to a local hospital, while another juvenile was struck by a vehicle and also hospitalized.

Example video title will go here for this video

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on June 12, 2023.

Two minors were injured Monday night in Brooklyn Park after fights broke out among a large group gathering at a neighborhood park.

Brooklyn Park police said hundreds of juveniles congregated at Noble Sports Park and the nearby Kwik Trip gas station before being dispersed by officers and relocating to Central Park. Police say while officers monitored the crowd, fights began breaking out causing the group to become disorderly.

Again, officers attempted to disperse the large crowd. BPD said one juvenile who was assaulted in the chaos was injured and transported to a local hospital, while another young person was struck by a vehicle and transported and treated at the hospital.

BPD said officers were assisted by the Hennepin County sheriff's deputies and Minnesota State troopers to eventually clear the group of from Central Park.

This latest incident comes amid a recent wave of violence and crime in the city, which its leaders say is particularly concerning among its population of young adults and teenagers.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: