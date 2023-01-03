More adults charged in connection to murder of Zaria McKeever

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office said cooperation from two teens that took plea deals in the case led to charges against two more 24-year-olds.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Friday that two more adults are now facing charges in connection to the death of Zaria McKeever, who was shot and killed in Brooklyn Park last November.

Eriana Dewauna Haynes, 24, of Brooklyn Center, and 24-year-old Tavion Michael Darnell James, of Brooklyn Park, were each charged with one felony charge of Aiding an Offender - Accomplice After the Fact, bringing the total number of people charged in McKeever's death to five.

“Zaria’s murder was a devastating tragedy,” Hennepin County Mary Moriarty said in a statement. “Her family and the community are grieving and we are continuing to pursue justice. These additional charges are possible only because we have not stopped in our efforts to investigate this case and hold accountable everyone who played a role. And we will continue this work until justice is done.”

McKeever's ex-boyfriend Erick Haynes is charged with her murder. He's accused of giving a gun to a pair of 17-year-old and 15-year-old boys and driving them to McKeever's apartment in Nov. 2022, where they kicked down the door and shot the young mother.

The two teens were charged with murder in juvenile court.

Earlier in March, McKeever's family protested a decision by Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty to offer the teenagers a plea deal that would see them incarcerated at the Red Wing juvenile prison, instead of adult prison.

According to the attorney's office, both teens took the deal and agreed to cooperate in the prosecution of Erick Haynes; Their cooperation led to charges against Eriana Haynes and Tavion James.

The 17-year-old has already pleaded guilty, and following his release from juvenile prison a suspended adult prison term will be held over his head until he turns 21.

