2 of 3 occupants recovered from missing plane in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office said search teams have recovered two of three registered occupants from an aircraft that went missing in Washington County on Sunday.

The airplane was located in a water-filled quarry just off the Mississippi River near Grey Cloud Island Township.

Identification of the occupants is pending notification of next of kin. The incident remains under investigation.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Monday that the single-engine Cessna left Fleming Field in South St. Paul around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon with three people aboard. The plane was supposed to land later in the day, but contact with the pilot was lost.

The Cottage Grove Police Department, Hennepin and Dakota Sheriff's Office Dive Teams aided in the recovery efforts.

Sheriff Dan Starry told reporters in a news conference Monday afternoon that the aircraft was located 70 feet under water in a quarry located on private land on lower Grey Cloud Island, south of Mooers Lake and north of the Mississippi River.