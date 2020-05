Minneapolis police say the pedestrian is in critical condition and the bicyclist is in serious condition.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say two people are seriously hurt after injured after a collision that involved a pedestrian and a person riding a bicycle.

The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. Saturday near Washington Ave. and Huron Blvd. in Minneapolis.

Police spokesman, John Elder, said a pedestrian and a bicyclist crashed into each other.

Elder said the pedestrian is in critical condition and the bicyclist is in serious condition.