2 rescued from lake in Ramsey County

Fire rescue and water patrol personnel responded to reports of people struggling in Beaver Lake. A woman was taken to the hospital while a good Samaritan is OK.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — Two people were pulled from a Ramsey County Lake Tuesday morning after witnesses spotted them struggling in the water.

Ramsey County Sheriff's Office spokesman Steve Linders says fire rescue personnel and the sheriff's water patrol were dispatched to Beaver Lake just before 10 a.m. after someone called 911 to report people fighting to stay above the surface.

St. Paul Fire and Rescue quickly launched a rescue boat and first responders sped to the people in the water. A woman was pulled from the lake and rushed to a local hospital. Linders says she is alive but her condition is unknown.

A man described as a good Samaritan was also pulled from the water. He told deputies he saw the woman struggling in the water and jumped in to help. Linders says that man is OK and uninjured.

KARE 11 is following this developing story and will have the latest information as it becomes available.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: