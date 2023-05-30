Teens charged in juvenile court for stabbing, shooting at Washburn High School

A 16-year-old and 17-year-old, neither of whom were students at Washburn, were charged in juvenile court Tuesday in connection to the May 25 incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Two teen boys were charged in juvenile court Tuesday in connection to a stabbing and shooting that happened at Washburn High School on May 25.

According to a pair of juvenile petitions, a 16-year-old from Minneapolis is charged with possessing a weapon while under the age of 18, and a 17-year-old from St. Cloud is charged with second-degree assault.

Chaos broke out at the Minneapolis school's Somali Culture Night last Thursday when a 17-year-old was stabbed in the back, a fight broke out and then shots were fired outside the building.

According to the complaint, the St. Cloud teenager accused of stabbing the 17-year-old was found after running from police outside the school, and had a knife in his pocket. The teenager told police that "someone in the auditorium started fighting with his friend and multiple other people joined the fight and attacked him," and that he pulled out the knife to defend himself.

The other teen boy charged on Tuesday also fled from officers the night of the incident, the complaint said. Officers detained that boy "at gunpoint," according to the complaint, and found a gun near where he was arrested. A photo shared by a witness showed the 16-year-old running away from the camera holding a pistol in his hand, the documents said.

Police said no one was injured by the gunshots, but a 15-year-old was brought to the Hennepin County Medical Center Thursday with a "potentially life-threatening injury" that happened during the fight but was not related to the stabbing or shooting.

Both teenagers are scheduled to have arraignment hearings on Tuesday afternoon.

In a message to school families and students last week, Principal Dr. Emily Palmer said none of the four juveniles that were arrested or taken to the hospital were Washburn students.

Washburn resumed classes on Friday, May 26.

"We will have a Somali Culture Night performance again next year. Our students put on a wonderful show last night, and while in the future we may have to better control who comes in, we will continue to share our students’ talents in every way we can," Dr. Palmer said.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+