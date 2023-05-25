2 teens injured in incident at Minneapolis' Washburn High School

Police said one teen was stabbed and another suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a fight at the school Thursday.

MINNEAPOLIS — One teen was stabbed and another suffered serious injuries in an incident Thursday night at Minneapolis' Washburn High School.

The Minneapolis Police Department said officers initially responded to the scene on reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, police say they found a 17-year-old male with a non-life-threatening stab wound, who was then transported to HCMC for treatment.

The MPD's statement Thursday night went on to say a fight developed after the stabbing, but the crowds scattered as officers arrived. According to law enforcement, officers then heard shots, leading them to a 16-year-old male accused of being in possession of a gun in a nearby yard.

While police say no one was hurt as a result of the shots fired, officers later learned a 15-year-old male arrived at HCMC with a potentially life-threatening injury.

There is currently no update on the status of either victim.

The 16-year-old was taken into custody and transferred to the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.

MPD says the case remains open and officers are investigating.

