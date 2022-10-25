US Sen. Paul Wellstone remembered 20 years after his tragic death

The Minnesota Democrat, known for his big green bus, activism and passion for improving people's lives, was killed in a plane crash on Oct. 25, 2002.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 in 2017 to mark the 15-year anniversary of U.S. Sen Paul Wellstone's death.

Twenty years ago today, U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone was tragically killed along with his wife, daughter and five others in a plane crash on Minnesota's Iron Range.

Wellstone, who became well-known for his big green bus, activism passion for improving people's lives, was born in Washington, D.C. in 1944. After earning his B.A. from UNC Chapel Hill, Wellstone took a teaching job at Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota, where he taught for 21 years.

In 1990, the underdog Democrat won a seat in Congress, a role he served in for another 11 years until his death.

On Oct. 25, 2002, Wellstone's private plane crashed on approach to the Eveleth Airport, killing him, his wife Sheila and daughter Marcia, campaign staffers McLaughlin, Tom Lapic, and Mary McEvoy, and Captains Richard Conry and Michael Guess.

The National Transportation Safety Board would eventually blame the accident on human error, determining the crew failed to maintain adequate air speed for the blustery weather conditions.

A monument now marks the wooded area where the plane came down, and draws thousands of visitors each year. The Wellstones were buried in Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis.

"I remember the first classes I took from him was on movements and social organizing, and I remember one of the first things he said in one of his early classes was, 'you can't separate the life you live from the words that you speak,'" Dan Cramer told KARE 11 political John Croman in 2017, 15 years after Wellstone's death.

Cramer was first a student of Wellstone's before becoming a volunteer and staffer, who said he was drawn to Wellstone's approach to politics. "The idea that politics wasn't about left, right or center, wasn't about big money or power game, it was about the improvement of people's lives," Cramer said.

