2021 Minnesota State Fair sees smaller crowds, but plenty of tradition

Labor Day marks the last day of the 2021 Minnesota State Fair.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minnesota — After a year off due to the pandemic, the Minnesota State Fairgrounds filled up for the "Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together."

But attendance numbers are significantly lower when compared to 2018 and 2019.

Crowds did not surpass the 150,000 mark for single-day attendance until day 10 — something done by the second day in 2019.

"Actually, the first day I came through here I pretty much was done with everything I wanted to do in three hours," said Kathy De Hueck of Minneapolis.

De Hueck said the short lines made it easy to check almost everything off her bucket list. She returned on Labor Day to larger crowds with her friend Darlene Stuckey of St. Paul.

Stuckey originally was skeptical about coming to the fair due to the delta variant surge.

"The lady I'm with, she talked me into it. She said it's not that many people but I'm looking at a whole sea of people," Stuckey said.

Through 11 days of this year's fair, attendance was down about 40% compared to 2019. Both 2018 and 2019 were record-breaking years for the fair, however, numbers in 2021 were sometimes less than half of what they were in previous years. For example, 2021 opening day saw 61,983 fairgoers compared to 133,326 in 2019.

The fair decided against having COVID-19 mandates, such as masks and vaccines. Rainy weather also impacted the first few days.

"The weather for sure on the first weekend...it was very rainy, cold, windy. Nobody wanted to come out," said Michael Crandall with L&B Cotton Candy.

Crandall said after a slow start, they're finishing strong.

"Last weekend has been really well for us. Everybody is coming out and yeah, it's been a good second half of the fair," Crandall said.

But some vendors are reporting a drop in sales.

Michelle Khang worked at the Dairy Building and said, "It's been pretty different... The first couple of days were pretty slow. But on the weekend, of course, it was Labor Day. So happy to see people, as well."

Khang attended the fair on Labor Day with her family.

"Glad to see a lot of people all around gathering like this again," Bill Chang said.

Stuckey added, "I'm having a great time out here at the fair and I'm glad I did come."