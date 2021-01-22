x
2021 Northwest Sportshow in Minneapolis canceled

Next year's Northwest Sportshow is already scheduled for March 24-27 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
Northwest Sportshow

MINNEAPOLIS — Officials announced Friday that the Progressive Insurance Northwest Sportshow has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The convention was scheduled to take place March 25-28 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

"This was a difficult decision and was made with the health and safety of our guests, exhibitors and employees top of mind," said Show Manager Darren Envall in a news release. 

Next year's Northwest Sportshow is already scheduled for March 24-27 at the convention center.

