2021 Twin Cities Pride Festival set for July

The 49th Annual Pride Festival will be hosted in Loring Park on July 17-18. There is no parade currently planned.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities Pride Festival is officially returning to Loring Park this summer. After being cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 49th annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community will be held July 17-18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We are thrilled with the Governor’s new guidance affecting events,” said Twin Cities Pride Executive Director Dot Belstler in a press release. “It means large outdoor events, including our largest fundraiser, the Pride Festival, can happen again! Our primary concern is for the health of the LGBTQ+ community, which is more likely to be affected by COVID and other health concerns, so there will be some modifications to the traditional layout.”

Those modifications will include more space between booths to allow for social distancing, and attendees will be encouraged to follow "COVID-safe precautions," according to the release.

There is also no parade currently planned, though the festival will have local BIPOC and LGBTQ+ vendors, food courts, a beer garden and music stages. Due to time constraints, Twin Cities Pride says there will be no Saturday night concert or fireworks this year.

Other local Pride events planned for this summer include:

Grand Marshal MASK-queerade and Art Show June 17

Family Fun Day on June 20

Rainbow Run June 27