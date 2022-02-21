x
Twin Cities Summer Jam releases 2022 lineup

Minnesota band Hairball, Nelly, Mason Dixon Line and more are lined up to perform at three-day concert in Shakopee.
Credit: AP
Blake Shelton performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — In a sure sign that warmer days are on the horizon, Twin Cities Summer Jam has released its full list of performers for the 2022 festival.

The three-day concert series will bring headliners Blake Shelton, Kane Brown and Minnesota band Hairball to Canterbury Park in Shakopee from July 21-23.

This year, Thursday, July 21 will celebrate Minnesota music and benefit the CAP Agency of Scott, Dakota and Carver Counties. Thursday's lineup features all Minnesota bands, and general admission tickets will be $25 in advance.

Check out the full lineup below:

July 21

  • Hairball
  • Fabulous Armadillos
  • Anderson Daniels

July 22

  • Kane Brown
  • Nelly
  • Kidd G
  • Callista Clark
  • Restless Road

July 23

  • Blake Shelton
  • Trace Adkins
  • Elvie Shane
  • 38 Special
  • Mason Dixon Line
2022 Twin Cities Summer Jam lineup

All tickets, including single-day, 2-day and 3-day general admission, along with PIT and VIP passes go on sale on Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. Early bird prices will last until March 18.

“Music is better outdoors,” said General Manager, Robyn James in a statement. “People can spread out, watch over 15 artists perform, enjoy festival food and drinks, play games, and have an unforgettable time. We are so excited to bring this experience to the southwest metro again this year.”

