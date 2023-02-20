Where to find a fish fry in and around the Twin Cities

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The 2023 Lenten season begins on Wednesday, Feb. 22, which means restaurants, churches and other local organizations are offering fish fry specials for the next seven weeks.
While some locations offer daily fish entrees, others have all-you-can-eat fish specials only on Fridays.
Here's a list of some of the favorite spots for a fish fry, as recommended by KARE 11 staff over the years.
Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all fish fry locations in/around the Twin Cities. Locations are listed alphabetically.
- Fish and chips served daily, year-round for in-person dining or pickup
- Wild Alaskan cod served with hand-cut fries
- $16
- Tuesday-Sunday, hours vary daily
- 302 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis MN 55413
- Different organizations will host Fish Fry Fridays through Lent, with proceeds benefiting each group
- Dinner is $13 per person, $8 for kids under 10
- 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Bison Creek Event Center: 1207 MN-25, Buffalo, MN 55313
Also available at Bison Creek
- Friday fish fry special
- All-you-can-eat walleye dinner for $21.99.
- Every night through April
- 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- 118 2nd Street East Hastings, MN 55033
- Dine-in and curbside pick-up options are available
- Every Friday from Feb. 24 through April 7
- 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- 510 Hall Ave Saint Paul, MN 55107
- All-you-can-eat beer battered cod, choice of potato, soup or salad and bread for $17.95
- Lent menu, which includes other appetizers and entrees, available Fridays after 4 p.m.
- Reservations recommended
- 8485 240th Street East, New Trier, MN 55031
- Friday cod lunch special from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. with a potato, vegetable and roll for $13.99
- All-you-can-eat fish dinner 5 p.m. - close for $16.99
- 1288 Robert St. West St. Paul, Minnesota 55118
- All-you-can-eat cod dinner special, Fridays from Feb. 24 through April 7
- Served with fries and coleslaw for $15.95, two-piece lunch special for $13.50
- Dinner 3-10 p.m., lunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- 991 Lexington Pkwy North, St. Paul MN, 55103
- Cod, walleye, and halibut in different quantities and price ranges
- 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Monday through Saturday
- 1330 Larpenteur Ave W, St Paul, MN 55113
- Friday all-you-can-eat fish fry for $17.95
- 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., special starts at 4 p.m.
- 1347 Burns Ave, St. Paul, MN 55106
- Curbside pickup of gluten-free fried fish
- Fridays between Feb. 24 and April 7
- 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m.
- 6030 50th Street N, Suite #4 Oakdale, MN 55128
- Fish, shrimp, fries, mac and cheese, coleslaw & roll
- March 31 from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- $15 for adults, $10 for kids
- Rogers Event Center: 12716 Main St, Rogers, MN 55374
- All-day fish fry from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. every Friday through Lent
- Walleye dinner with french fries and coleslaw for $17 or a beer-battered cod dinner with fries and coleslaw for $12
- 1145 Woodhill Drive, Roseville MN 55113
- Fridays all-you-can-eat Icelandic cod, served with your choice of potato, baked beans, coleslaw and garlic toast
- $18.95
- 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- 101 Main St W, Vermillion, MN 55085
- All-you-can-eat Fish Fry Fridays
- 701 Main St NW, Elk River, MN 55330
- Pierogi fish fry all Fridays during Lent
- Online ordering and curbside pickup only, 4:30 - 7 p.m
- Fish and Pierogi dinner, with coleslaw, french fries and dessert or the pierogi dinner with sauteed onions sour cream, each for $15
- 301 Main St. NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413
- Fish fry every Friday
- Two and three-piece dinners with fries and tarter sauce, fish sandwiches and fish tacos. The complete dinner includes four pieces of fish, an order of fries, small beans, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw and tarter sauce with a dinner roll
- $19.95 for people 11 and up, $10.95 for kids 4-10, kids under 3 eat free
- 4 p.m. -9:30 p.m.
- W10299 US Highway 10 Prescott, WI 54021
- All-day fish fry served with fries or mashed potatoes, coleslaw or corn and potato salad
- 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- 950 Helena Ave N, Oakdale, MN 55128
