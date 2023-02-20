Where to find a fish fry in and around the Twin Cities

Check out some of the KARE 11 staff's favorite places to enjoy a fried fish special during Lent and year-round.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The 2023 Lenten season begins on Wednesday, Feb. 22, which means restaurants, churches and other local organizations are offering fish fry specials for the next seven weeks.

While some locations offer daily fish entrees, others have all-you-can-eat fish specials only on Fridays.

Here's a list of some of the favorite spots for a fish fry, as recommended by KARE 11 staff over the years.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all fish fry locations in/around the Twin Cities. Locations are listed alphabetically.

Fish and chips served daily, year-round for in-person dining or pickup

Wild Alaskan cod served with hand-cut fries

$16

Tuesday-Sunday, hours vary daily

302 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis MN 55413

Different organizations will host Fish Fry Fridays through Lent, with proceeds benefiting each group

Dinner is $13 per person, $8 for kids under 10

4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Bison Creek Event Center: 1207 MN-25, Buffalo, MN 55313

Also available at Bison Creek

Friday fish fry special

All-you-can-eat walleye dinner for $21.99.

Every night through April

4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

118 2nd Street East Hastings, MN 55033

Dine-in and curbside pick-up options are available

Every Friday from Feb. 24 through April 7

4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

510 Hall Ave Saint Paul, MN 55107

All-you-can-eat beer battered cod, choice of potato, soup or salad and bread for $17.95

Lent menu, which includes other appetizers and entrees, available Fridays after 4 p.m.

Reservations recommended

8485 240th Street East, New Trier, MN 55031

Friday cod lunch special from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. with a potato, vegetable and roll for $13.99

All-you-can-eat fish dinner 5 p.m. - close for $16.99

1288 Robert St. West St. Paul, Minnesota 55118

All-you-can-eat cod dinner special, Fridays from Feb. 24 through April 7

Served with fries and coleslaw for $15.95, two-piece lunch special for $13.50

Dinner 3-10 p.m., lunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

991 Lexington Pkwy North, St. Paul MN, 55103

Cod, walleye, and halibut in different quantities and price ranges

11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Monday through Saturday

1330 Larpenteur Ave W, St Paul, MN 55113

Friday all-you-can-eat fish fry for $17.95

11 a.m. to 9 p.m., special starts at 4 p.m.

1347 Burns Ave, St. Paul, MN 55106

Curbside pickup of gluten-free fried fish

Fridays between Feb. 24 and April 7

11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m.

6030 50th Street N, Suite #4 Oakdale, MN 55128

Fish, shrimp, fries, mac and cheese, coleslaw & roll

March 31 from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

$15 for adults, $10 for kids

Rogers Event Center: 12716 Main St, Rogers, MN 55374

All-day fish fry from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. every Friday through Lent

Walleye dinner with french fries and coleslaw for $17 or a beer-battered cod dinner with fries and coleslaw for $12

1145 Woodhill Drive, Roseville MN 55113

Fridays all-you-can-eat Icelandic cod, served with your choice of potato, baked beans, coleslaw and garlic toast

$18.95

11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

101 Main St W, Vermillion, MN 55085

All-you-can-eat Fish Fry Fridays

701 Main St NW, Elk River, MN 55330

Pierogi fish fry all Fridays during Lent

Online ordering and curbside pickup only, 4:30 - 7 p.m

Fish and Pierogi dinner, with coleslaw, french fries and dessert or the pierogi dinner with sauteed onions sour cream, each for $15

301 Main St. NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413

Fish fry every Friday

Two and three-piece dinners with fries and tarter sauce, fish sandwiches and fish tacos. The complete dinner includes four pieces of fish, an order of fries, small beans, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw and tarter sauce with a dinner roll

$19.95 for people 11 and up, $10.95 for kids 4-10, kids under 3 eat free

4 p.m. -9:30 p.m.

W10299 US Highway 10 Prescott, WI 54021

All-day fish fry served with fries or mashed potatoes, coleslaw or corn and potato salad

11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

950 Helena Ave N, Oakdale, MN 55128

