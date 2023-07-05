2023 Aquatennial set to make a splash in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — As we approach the halfway mark of summer, Minneapolis is gearing up for one of its biggest events of the season.
The annual Minneapolis Aquatennial, the official civic celebration of the city, will take over downtown from July 19 through July 22, complete with the popular Torchlight Parade, Target Fireworks and waterskiing River Rats.
To see a full list of events, including activities like Minne-Golf on Nicollet Mall, movies in the park and the Minneapolis Craft Market, click here.
The Aquatennial makes a large footprint over the city, from Boom Island Park to the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden and Hennepin County Government Center Plaza. To help things run smoothly, the mpls downtown council (mdc) is looking for volunteers to help throughout the weekend. Volunteers are tasked with aiding in the CenterPoint Energy Torchlight Parade, fireworks and more.
More information and the volunteer application form can be found here.
“This beloved summer tradition brings us together for fun unforgettable moments highlighted by the Aquatennial Torchlight Parade and Target Fireworks," mpls downtown council Vice President of External Relations Leah Wong said in a statement. "We continue to see more people enjoying all downtown offers and invite you to celebrate Aquatennial and all that makes Minneapolis so special.”
All events are free and open to the public.
