21-year-old canoeist found dead in Minnesota lake after extensive search

The Roseville man had been missing since Thursday when waves flooded his canoe.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — A young man has been found dead in a northeast Minnesota lake after a multi-day search.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Phillip Poulose and a friend were canoeing on Sand Lake Thursday afternoon. The weather was windy, and waves started to flood their canoe.

The sheriff's office said Poulose told his friend he was going to swim for the shoreline. The friend swam to a small island and was eventually rescued. Authorities say neither man had a life jacket.

The sheriff's office said its search and rescue team found and recovered Poulose's body Monday morning, bringing an "exhaustive" four-day search to an end.