22-year-old woman dies in Sunday evening crash

ST PAUL, Minn. — A woman died after losing control on the westbound ramp from Highway 55 to Bloomington Road near Fort Snelling Sunday evening.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, Jan'Qwes Lan'Tya Ronaye' Tivis, 22, was traveling at a high rate of speed on the ramp when she lost control and went off the road and down an embankment. Officials say the car rolled several times and the woman was ejected from the vehicle.
The investigation shows she wasn't wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.