23-year-old security guard shot, killed on duty at Uptown restaurant

According to the family's GoFundMe, Gabriel "Dino" Mendoza was shot and killed while working as a security guard at Fire House Uptown.

MINNEAPOLIS — The 23-year-old man who was shot and killed while wokring as a security guard at an Uptown restaurant Sunday has been identified, according to a GoFundMe created by his family and a statement by the restaurant.

On Sunday, Oct. 16, according to the family's GoFundMe, Gabriel "Dino" Mendoza was shot and killed while working as a security guard at Fire House Uptown.

In an immediate outpouring of support, the fundraiser had collected nearly $13,000 of its $20,000 goal as of Tuesday, Oct. 18.

"Thank you to everyone who has donated - the overwhelming outpouring of support that we’ve received is a reminder of just how many lives Gabe touched when he was on this earth," Ariel Mendoza, the organizer of the fundraiser, said in an update.

On the restaurant's Instagram, Fire House said in a statement it will be closed until further notice to give the Mendoza family and the staff time to grieve.

"He was more than a security guard to use at Fire House," the statement said in part, "he was part of the family. And because of that we will forever be in his debt."

Fire House added they will "100%" stand behind the Mendoza family and help them "in any way we can."

Currently, the family is planning funeral arrangements for Mendoza. His sister added, "Next steps also include seeking legal justice for my brother as well as other families grieving their loved ones killed at the hands of gun violence."

"We will help to get your family justice," the restaurant said.

