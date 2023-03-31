Report: $231 million needed to maintain U.S. Bank Stadium for next decade

The figure jumps to $279 million if accounting for the new "secured perimeter."

MINNEAPOLIS — U.S. Bank Stadium is well-maintained and wearing well for its age, but to keep it that way for another decade, it'll cost roughly a quarter of a billion dollars, according to a report from architecture firm Popolous.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company presented a cost estimate of $230,990,503 for stadium maintenance and an additional $47,812,500 estimate (over 10 years) to build the second phase of the venue's secured perimeter to the Minnesota Sports Facilities Board Friday morning.

The first cost can be broken down as follows:

$80,574,375 for architecture and interiors

$55,401,857 for A/V systems

$27,325,272 for electrical and lighting systems

$25,137,887 for technology systems

$21,390,351 for structural systems

$9,606,478 for the landscape and hardscape of the site

$6,459,307 for mechanical, plumbing and fire protections

$5,094,976 for graphics and wayfinding (building signage and site signage)

The report is meant to function as a long-term road map for the future of the site, according to the MSFB.

"The plan set forth by Populous will aid the implementation of long-term capital improvements and further aligns with the MSFA’s commitment to preserving U.S. Bank Stadium and continuing to operate this venue at the highest level," according to a release from the organization.

The report also found several parts of the stadium to have reached the end of their life expectancy, like concession displays in the building's concourses, the facility's IPTV system, and damaged weatherstripping creating openings on certain doorways.

