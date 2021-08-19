25-year-old man drowns in Brooklyn Park apartment pool

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A man has died after police say he drowned in a Brooklyn Park apartment complex pool Thursday afternoon.
Officers arrived to the Huntington Place Apartments on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue just before 1 p.m. They say community members had already pulled the unresponsive 25-year-old from the pool and attempted CPR. Police continued to perform live-saving measures until the victim was transferred to the hospital, where he later died.
Authorities say they are investigating the incident. The victim has not yet been identified.