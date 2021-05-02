St. Paul police officer finds support through the department amid cancer fight

After taking a two month leave to care for his sick father, 26-year-old officer Matthew Boogren was diagnosed with cancer just days after returning to work.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul police officer, who has only been on the force for two years, has been dealt a tough hand.

"I was scared my life was going to change a lot," said Boogren.

Boogren said he started experiencing pains that wouldn't go away and knew something wasn't normal.

"I had an ultrasound done and then they called me the next day and said that I had cancer," said Boogren.

Embryonal carcinoma was the diagnoses.

"It was a complete shock," said Boogren.

It's an aggressive form of testicular cancer, affecting young men between the ages of 15 to 35, according to the Mayo Clinic. Cyclist Lance Armstrong has been the most notable face of the disease in recent years.

"It was invading the vascular system, so it was trying to spread," said Boogren.

For Boogren who's spent the last two years, putting his life on the line to help others, now found himself on the other side of things.

"It's not easy for me to accept help, I'd rather help someone else," said Boogren.

Two of his fellow officers stepped in to lend a helping hand, along with the help of the rest of the department.

"He's a giver not a taker so he's not one to ask for help, but you know that he needs it so I wanted to make sure I could relieve some of the burdens off of him," said Officer Emily Monson with the St. Paul Police Department.

It was help that has paid off, and now, after surgery and seven rounds of chemo, Boogren is cancer free, and he hopes his road to recovery leads him back to where he left off serving the community he values most.

"I'm just so thankful for everyone that helped," said Boogren. He went on to say, "I cant wait to get back to them."

Boogren said, if all goes well, he plans to be back out patrolling the streets of St. Paul in two weeks.

A gofundme page has been set up to help with medical expenses.

