2nd person charged in connection with Lake Superior body

Tommi Lynn Hintz of Duluth was booked into the St. Louis County jail on a charge of being an accomplice to felony murder and concealing a body.

GRAND PORTAGE, Minn. — Prosecutors have charged a second person in connection with the death of a St. Paul man whose dismembered remains were found in Lake Superior.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports 31-year-old Tommi Lynn Hintz of Duluth was booked into the St. Louis County jail on a charge of being an accomplice to felony murder and concealing Richard Balsimo's body.

Robert West of Duluth was charged in July with aiding an offender and interfering with a dead body.