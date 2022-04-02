2nd gunshot victim identified in South Education Center shooting

Family members said Elijah Tellez is expected to survive his injuries, but has a long road to recovery ahead of him.

RICHFIELD, Minn. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above originally aired on Feb. 4, 2022.

Family members are identifying the second student who was shot and seriously injured in the shooting outside South Education Center in Richfield last week.

Through a trusted friend, family members confirm to KARE 11 that Elijah Tellez was shot and remains hospitalized. The teen is expected to survive, but family members say he has a long road ahead in his recovery.

Family friends have set up a Go Fund Me page to help offset medical expenses for Tellez and his family.

Bloomington Treehouse, an organization that works with teenagers, also shared a Facebook post identifying Tellez and appealing for public assistance for the family.

Tellez was shot on Feb. 1 outside South Education Center, along with 15-year-old Jahmari Rice and a 19-year-old. Rice died from his injuries, while the still-unidentified 19-year-old had minor injuries, according to police.

Rice, who had only recently started attending South Education Center, was remembered in a funeral service on Wednesday.

"I say this all the time, I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy," Jahmari's father, local activist Cortez Rice, said at the funeral. "Please don't let it be too late, please continue to stand up here and stand out there fighting with these families, standing in solidarity with these families."

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Friday that Fernando Valdez-Alvarez, 18, and Alfredo Rosario Solis, 19, have both been charged with three counts of second-degree murder.