3 children discovered in towed van in downtown Minneapolis

Police said the three kids, all under the age of 5, were found underneath blankets in the illegally parked vehicle.

MINNEAPOLIS — Three small children have been reunited with their mother after the van they were in was towed early on Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 4000 block of North Washington Avenue around 3:15 Sunday morning on a report of a found child, officials said.

When officers got to the area, they determined that three children, all under the age of 5, had been found covered in blankets in the backseat of a vehicle that had been towed from Minneapolis.

Officials said preliminary investigations show that security had the vehicle towed from a private parking lot on North 3rd Street because it was parked illegally.

Once she realized that her vehicle and children were gone, the mother called the towing company to find them.

The woman told police she had only planned to leave the vehicle parked in that spot "briefly" as she ran an errand nearby.

Officers said they determined that the kids weren't in immediate danger and after they were checked by EMS crews, the kids and their mother were reunited.

Hennepin County Child Protective Services was notified and a police report for child neglect was completed, police said in a press release.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+