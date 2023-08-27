3 children discovered in towed van in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Three small children have been reunited with their mother after the van they were in was towed early on Sunday morning.
Police were called to the 4000 block of North Washington Avenue around 3:15 Sunday morning on a report of a found child, officials said.
When officers got to the area, they determined that three children, all under the age of 5, had been found covered in blankets in the backseat of a vehicle that had been towed from Minneapolis.
Officials said preliminary investigations show that security had the vehicle towed from a private parking lot on North 3rd Street because it was parked illegally.
Once she realized that her vehicle and children were gone, the mother called the towing company to find them.
The woman told police she had only planned to leave the vehicle parked in that spot "briefly" as she ran an errand nearby.
Officers said they determined that the kids weren't in immediate danger and after they were checked by EMS crews, the kids and their mother were reunited.
Hennepin County Child Protective Services was notified and a police report for child neglect was completed, police said in a press release.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.