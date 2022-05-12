3 dead after housefire in western Wisconsin

Barron County law enforcement says two children were among the victims, along with an adult male, while a woman was able to escape the smoke and flames.

BARRON, Wis. — Three people are dead after an early morning house fire in Barron, Wisconsin Thursday.

A release from the Barron County Sheriff's Office says dispatchers received a 911 call just before 3:30 a.m. about a home on River Avenue that was on fire, with three people reportedly still inside.

First responders from the Barron Police and Fire Departments and Barron County sheriff's deputies arrived on scene and launched an immediate search and rescue operation. They were able to pull two children from the burning home and rush them to nearby Mayo Hospital. Unfortunately, the two young victims did not survive.

Sheriff's officials say the body of a man was located inside the home deceased. An adult female managed to escape the fire, and was treated and released at the scene.

An image captured by Jim Bell of the Barron News-Shield newspaper shows the entire structure blackened and gutted.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family involved as well as a heartfelt thank you to all the fire and medical personal for all they did at the scene," read a statement in the news release.

Investigators aren't yet commenting on the nature of the relationship between the victims and survivor. They remain on scene trying to determine a cause for the fatal fire.

