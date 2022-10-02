Plane crashes into Minnesota home, leaving 3 dead

The crash happened after an air control tower saw the Cessna leave radar less than two miles away from the Duluth International Airport.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Three people died after a Cessna airplane crashed into a two-story home in Hermantown, Minnesota, local police say.

According to the Hermantown Police Department, two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul died in the crash overnight Saturday. All three were in their 30s, police say.

Just before midnight Saturday, police say they were alerted by the control tower at Duluth International Airport that a Cessna 172 airplane dropped off the radar and was believed to have crashed. The control tower added that the plane's last known location was about a mile, a mile and a half south of the airport.

Police say officers and fire crews responded to the scene of the plane crash on the 5100 block of Arrowhead Road. The plane crashed into the second floor of the house before coming to a stop in the backyard.

No one in the house was injured, police say, but all three people who were in the Cessna died.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will continue to investigate the crash, Hermantown police say.

Watch more local news: