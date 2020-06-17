3 dogs shot in Frogtown Tuesday night

A caller told officials they heard dogs barking, then a gunshot followed by a dog yelping.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired Tuesday night, and found three dogs that had been shot in Frogtown.

At around 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the reports at the intersection of Milton Street and Charles Avenue.

Officers were flagged down by a group of people in front of a house on the 900 block of Charles Avenue. They were lead by a trail of blood to a rottweiler named Charlotte who was bleeding profusely.

Other officers responding to the same report found another trail of blood leading to a second rottweiler name Kingston who was found in a nearby alleyway. The owner picked it up and took it to the veterinarian.

Officers also found a Great Dane named Sky who they estimated to be less than a year old unresponsive in a front yard.

The owner of the dogs said he had let them out into his fenced-in backyard but that one of the gates may have been open.

No arrests have been made but the case is open and active.