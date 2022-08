According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred on Highway 40 and involved a semi and a passenger vehicle.

WILLMAR, Minn. — Three people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night just west of Willmar.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred on Highway 40 and involved a semi and a vehicle. As of 9:30 p.m., Highway 40 remained shut down in both directions.

#MSPfatal Hwy40 west of Willmar (Kandiyohi County) MN State Patrol is investigating a semi vs passenger vehicle crash. Preliminary info 3 people killed and 2 others serious injuries. More info will be posted when available. Temp detour https://t.co/UtVIO3kuBr evening of 8/4/22 — Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) August 5, 2022

