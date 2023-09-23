3 men dead, another in critical condition in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after Roseville Police found three men dead and another critically injured on Saturday morning.
In a press release, police said they were sent to the 1600 block of Eldridge Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. on a welfare check.
When they arrived, officers said they found a man with a laceration to his throat.
While emergency responders helped the man, police said they found three more men, dead from apparent knife and gunshot wounds.
The injured man was rushed to the hospital where officials said he is in critical condition.
Officials said they don't believe the public is in danger.
KARE 11 will update this story as more details are made available.
