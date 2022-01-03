3 people sent to hospital after St. Paul apartment fire

Crews battled the fire at the Johnson Parkway Apartments in the 1300 block of Ames Ave. on Tuesday afternoon.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Three people were rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a fire in a St. Paul apartment complex.

Shortly after 2 p.m., firefighters were called out to the Johnson Parkway Apartments in the 1300 block of Ames Ave, according to officials.

Crews quickly put out the fire and two people inside the apartment were taken to a local hospital.

Another person also suffered injuries and was also sent to the hospital.

No further information has been released by officials.

