The St. Paul Fire Department confirmed at least one person is injured.

ST PAUL, Minn. — At least three people were trapped in a sealed-up building at the old St. Paul Ford Plant just south of the Ford Parkway Dam Wednesday afternoon.

St. Paul Police say the building has been sealed up for at least 10 years.

The St. Paul Fire Department confirmed at least one person is injured.

MORE: Firefighters now using saws to try to access the building where we’re told three are trapped. @KARE11 pic.twitter.com/x4i8qujPoi — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) May 19, 2021