3 seriously injured, 6 arrested in connection to Brooklyn Park shooting

A total of three victims were ultimately taken to local hospitals to be treated for their injuries, the extent of which are currently unknown.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police say three people suffered serious injuries Tuesday evening after being shot in Brooklyn Park.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers responded to the 3500 block of Brookdale Drive just after 4:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting. As officers made their way to the scene, they located what they believed to be a suspect vehicle on the 4900 block of Brookdale Drive. BPD said they identified gunshot victims at each location.

A total of three victims were ultimately taken to local hospitals to be treated for serious injuries, the extent of which are currently unknown.

As authorities started their initial investigation, according to BPD, officers established a scene on the 3600 block of Brookdale Drive, where they found more than 15 spent shell casings.

Police said as they continued to gather information, possible suspect information began to emerge. Police went on to locate their first suspect and attempt a traffic stop, but claim the suspect fled, leading officers on a chase eastbound onto Highway 252. A short time later, police said, the suspect pulled their vehicle over and was taken into custody.

BPD said two more people were subsequently arrested at a separate traffic stop on the 900 block of Brookdale Drive.

A total of six suspects who are believed to have been involved in the incident have now been arrested.

Police say the case remains under active investigation.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: