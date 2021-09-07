3-year-old and man hospitalized after shooting in north Minneapolis

"Officers picked up the child, ran to their squad car and transported the child to the hospital," said Elder.

MINNEAPOLIS — A 3-year-old boy and a man were injured in a shooting in north Minneapolis Friday night. The little boy and the man are expected to survive, according to Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, officers responded to several 911 calls of gunshots in the 3300 block of Emerson Avenue North.

Elder said officers learned that the paramedics were still 3 to 4 minutes away so they moved fast.

"Officers picked up the child, ran to their squad car and transported the child to the hospital," said Elder.

Elder said this is another "horrific" shooting in Minneapolis.

No further information was released about the child's injuries or condition.

Elder said more information will be released Saturday morning.

Both shooting victims were taken to local hospitals.

No one is in custody.