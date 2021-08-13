3-year-old girl fatally shot by 5-year-old in northern Minnesota

The Cass County sheriff calls the overnight shooting in the town of Bena "accidental."

BENA, Minn. — A 3-year-old girl from northern Minnesota is dead, after authorities say she was accidentally shot by another child.

Cass County Tom Burch says squads were dispatched shortly before 4 a.m. Friday on reports of an accidental shooting. Deputies arrived at a home in the town of Bena and learned that the victim. a 3-year-old girl, had been struck with a bullet fired by a 5-year-old boy inside the home.

Family members were transporting the little girl to Deer River Hospital when their vehicle was met by an ambulance. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Sheriff Burch says the investigation into the circumstances of the shooting are being investigated. No word on the possibility criminal charges will be filed in the fatal incident.