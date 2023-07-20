31 guns intercepted at MSP Airport checkpoints so far this year

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says they've intercepted 3,251 firearms nationwide – about 18 guns per day – and 92% of those guns were loaded.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Officials recovered a gun at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Tuesday, making it the 31st firearm recovered at a checkpoint in 2023.

“Although it’s extremely troubling when passengers make this careless, expensive mistake, the general public should feel safer knowing that the TSA Officers at MSP continue to perform their jobs exceptionally well and are stopping these firearms from going past the checkpoint,” said Minnesota TSA Federal Security Director Marty Robinson. “When dangerous items such as loaded guns are brought to a security checkpoint, it represents a serious security and safety concern. Remember that a concealed carry permit or enrollment in the TSA PreCheck program are not exemptions from this policy.”

Officials are reminding travelers that guns are never allowed at TSA security checkpoints. Unloaded guns can be in a checked bag, but must be packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case, according to the TSA. If a firearm is intercepted at an MSP checkpoint, officials say the TSA could impose a civil penalty of up to $14,950, their TSA PreCheck eligibility will be revoked for five years and they may be required to go through advanced screening. Last year, 58 firearms were stopped at MSP checkpoints.

