35W construction in Minneapolis set to end Friday

Construction on the 2.5-mile stretch of 35W in Minneapolis between 43rd Street and I-94 will come to a close sometime Friday evening.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's hard to even remember what it was like to freely drive down Interstate 35W in Minneapolis without any closures, but now the massive four-year construction project is set to be completed Friday.

"Its been a lot of construction," said JJ Giefer, a worker with Ames Construction.

"We've rebuilt bridges, we've added a couple of ramps to improve access into neighborhoods, we've done some things that we think will ease congestion a little bit, improve safety," said David Aeikens, who's been managing the project for the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The $239 million Downtown to Crosstown Project includes a new Metro Transit bus station, promising a much quicker ride for people to get downtown, with added access to Lake Street and "Eat Street" on Nicollet Avenue.

Where business owners like Gus Parpas, owner of Christo's Greek Restaurant have been boiling over with anticipation of this project wrapping up allowing businesses in the area to thrive again.

"We hope that it's going to help the redevelopment of lake street, they've suffered from the riots and they've also suffered from the shutdown of the access to Lake St.," said Parpas.

It's a moment of closure that's bittersweet for those who've worked tirelessly over the last four years.

"A lot of different companies – and everybody – worked together well and safely for the most part," said Giefer.

On a project turning commuting setbacks into a smooth ride for decades to come.

"We're going to load up here, we're getting out of here man they're going to turn her loose, turn the keys over," said Giefer.