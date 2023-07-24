3M Open prepared for extreme heat

The tournament director says they have been closely monitoring the weather and are doing what they can to keep fans and volunteers safe.

Example video title will go here for this video

BLAINE, Minn. — Tens of thousands of golf fans are expected to go to the 3M Open in Blaine this week as temperatures are expected to spike near record highs.

3M Open Director Mike Welch says warmer temperatures this time of the year are on par for Minnesota, but they do have a plan in place for this week.

New this year, is the 3M Fan Hub. It's an air-conditioned tent with immersive technology activities like virtual reality. It's free to the public attending the tournament.

The city of Blaine and Anoka County have also brought in misting devices to help cool people down. Welch says there will be at least 11 of them scattered across the 18-hole course, where he says 11 holes already do have some shade.

"There will be more EMTs on hand Wednesday and Thursday, too," Welch said.

The festivities kicked off on Monday with the ProAm and the First Tee Girls Clinic. First Tee has another clinic on Tuesday, and the Golf 4 All Day event starts at 1 p.m.

The 2022 3M Open champion, Tony Finau, is returning to play this week. He will be joined by notable players like Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Hideki Matsuyama and Cameron Young.

For a full list of events leading up to the tournament on Thursday, click here.

We are excited to present the 2023 #3MOpen field following the commit deadline.



🎟️: https://t.co/uUx4lLPvcw" pic.twitter.com/uNXFzoLeQI — 3M Open (@3MOpen) July 21, 2023

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: