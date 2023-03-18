4 arrested after police chase in Woodbury

Woodbury PD took three of the suspects into custody quickly, but a fourth fled on foot.

WOODBURY, Minn. — A total of three adults and one teenager were taken into custody in Woodbury Saturday evening after trying to evade Woodbury Police in a stolen car, according to the department.

Woodbury PD first located the stolen vehicle near the 9100 block of Hudson Road, according to a city spokesperson:

The occupants of the vehicle were suspected of multiple armed car robberies in the metro and an ammo theft in Woodbury.



After a "prolonged" search and assistance from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Oakdale Police and the Minnesota State Patrol, the fourth suspect was located and arrested.

A pistol and an assault rifle were located inside the vehicle, according to the statement.

