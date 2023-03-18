4 arrested after police chase in Woodbury

WOODBURY, Minn. — A total of three adults and one teenager were taken into custody in Woodbury Saturday evening after trying to evade Woodbury Police in a stolen car, according to the department.
Woodbury PD first located the stolen vehicle near the 9100 block of Hudson Road, according to a city spokesperson:
The occupants of the vehicle were suspected of multiple armed car robberies in the metro and an ammo theft in Woodbury.
Woodbury PD took three of the suspects into custody quickly, but a fourth fled on foot.
After a "prolonged" search and assistance from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Oakdale Police and the Minnesota State Patrol, the fourth suspect was located and arrested.
A pistol and an assault rifle were located inside the vehicle, according to the statement.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.