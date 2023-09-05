4 burned in holiday tent fire

Wright County sheriff's officials say the victims were working on an art project when a candle ignited fumes from an aerosol can.

MAPLE LAKE, Minn. — Four people are recovering from burns after their tent started on fire in Maple Lake over the holiday weekend.

Wright County sheriff's officials say squads were dispatched to an address in Maple Lake just before 9 p.m. Sunday on reports of a tent fire. When deputies arrived they found four women - two adults and two juveniles - had been inside the tent suffering from burns.

Investigators learned that one of the adults had been working on an art project when aerosol fumes from a paint can were ignited by an insect-repellant candle burning just outside the tent, starting it on fire.

Sheriff's officials say a 20-year-old victim was transported to HCMC for treatment of severe burns to her legs, while a 37-year-old was taken to a hospital in Buffalo with second-degree burns to her foot, hand and forearm.

Two juveniles, ages 14 and 16, were transported to the Buffalo Hospital by family members for minor burn injuries.

