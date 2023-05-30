4 burned in overnight house fire near Eveleth

The St. Louis County Sheriff says all four adults escaped the home, but two were airlifted to Duluth with severe burns.

EVELETH, Minn. — Four people were injured, two of them significantly, while escaping a burning home Monday morning in far northeastern Minnesota.

St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay says multiple area fire departments and medical units were dispatched shortly after 4 a.m. on reports of a structure fire in Unorganized Township, southeast of the city of Eveleth. Callers told dispatchers that flames were leaping from the exterior of the home, but all occupants had escaped and were accounted for.

When crews arrived they found four adults who had been burned, two of them severely. One of those victims was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth for treatment, while the other was flown to the Hennepin County Medical Center burn unit for treatment. The other two were taken by private vehicle to a local hospital with less severe burns.

Sheriff's investigators and the State Fire Marshal's Office are on scene trying to determine a cause for the fire. The home itself is considered a total loss.

