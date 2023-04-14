4 charged in connection to Brooklyn Park triple shooting

Three suspects were charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, while the fourth faces one count of fleeing a peace officer and one count of reckless driving.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — After seven people were arrested in connection with Tuesday's triple shooting in Brooklyn Park, four of them have now been charged in Hennepin County.

Deneco Plentyhouse, 22, of Columbia Heights; Corey Stewart, 24, of Fridley; and Jayquann Kennedy, 24, of St. Paul; were each charged with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon Friday, while 21-year-old Ledale Robinson, of Brooklyn Park, was charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, in addition to reckless driving.

The charges stem from an April 11 incident, in which three people were shot and seriously wounded in Brooklyn Park. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers arrived at the 3500 block of Brookdale Drive around 4:30 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of a shooting.

BPD said as officers made their way to the scene, they saw what witnesses later described as a suspect vehicle driving away. The attorney's office said officers stopped that vehicle and discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

A third victim was also located near the original scene, along with 15 spent shell casings, according to the county attorney. The victims were all taken to local hospitals, where each of their injuries were described as serious, but non-life-threatening.

When the victims were questioned by police, one of the victims, a man, told investigators that he and a friend were in the area to sell a pair of shoes to someone his friend had spoken to over the phone. He went on to say that a short time after parking their vehicle at the location, a white sedan pulled in behind them, blocking their vehicle from leaving.

The victim then claimed a man wearing a black mask got out of the white sedan before entering the victims' vehicle, and started asking about the shoes. The man alleged that as the three individuals talked, two other men in masks approached either side of the victims' vehicle. He said that's when he noticed one of the men brandish a gun with an extended magazine.

According to prosecutors, the victim told authorities he thought he was being robbed, so he proceeded to hold his arms in the air. He told investigators the man who had entered the backseat of the vehicle then asked the second victim if he "owed anything" to any of the suspects outside the vehicle.

The victim said that's when at least one of the men outside the vehicle started shooting into the car, striking him before he fled the vehicle and attempted to get help. He said the other victim, the driver, left the area as the three outside suspects got back into the white vehicle and drove off.

The county attorney said as part of their investigation, officers went to the home of a potential witness, and on their way, encountered a vehicle leaving the given address. Officials said police attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle initially fled.

A short time later, the attorney's office said, the suspect vehicle struck what appeared to be an orange construction sign on Highway 252, coming to a stop and prompting the occupants to surrender to police.

Search warrants drafted and served for two homes near the crime scene yielded a number of male suspects, who were all taken into custody, in addition to six firearms.

