4 children injured in northern Minnesota school bus crash

According to a Facebook post by the Clay County Sheriff's office, the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of 190th Avenue North and 40th Street. When deputies arrive, they found four injured students on the Ada-Borup school bus who were being treated by the bus drivers and passersby. The four students were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup was taken to a hospital in Fargo with "significant" but non-life threatening injuries.