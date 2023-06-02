Two juveniles, two adults injured in massive multi-home Eden Prairie fire

Eden Prairie Fire Chief Scott Gerber said four people were transported to a local hospital, but didn't offer any update about the extent of their injuries.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Two adults and two juveniles were transported to a local hospital after a massive multi-home fire early Friday morning in Eden Prairie.

Officials were called to the 10000 block of Lee Drive at around 12:30 a.m. on a report of a house fire. When crews arrived, they found flames in two homes.

"I can't tell you (with) 100% (certainty), but it's likely that one of the structures ignited from the first structure," said Eden Prairie Fire Chief Scott Gerber.

Chief Gerber said the four people transported are being evaluated at the hospital, but didn't provide any update about the extent of those injuries. No fire personnel were injured, according to Gerber.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

