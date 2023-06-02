Two juveniles, two adults injured in massive multi-home Eden Prairie fire

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Two adults and two juveniles were transported to a local hospital after a massive multi-home fire early Friday morning in Eden Prairie.
Officials were called to the 10000 block of Lee Drive at around 12:30 a.m. on a report of a house fire. When crews arrived, they found flames in two homes.
"I can't tell you (with) 100% (certainty), but it's likely that one of the structures ignited from the first structure," said Eden Prairie Fire Chief Scott Gerber.
Chief Gerber said the four people transported are being evaluated at the hospital, but didn't provide any update about the extent of those injuries. No fire personnel were injured, according to Gerber.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.