4 injured in multi-car collision in Vermillion

VERMILLION, Minn — Four people are injured after a multi-car crash occurred on 160th Street E. and Fairborn Avenue, according to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office.

One of the injured suffered "serious injuries" according to the Sheriff's Office.

160th Street between Fisher Avenue and Goodwin Avenue will be closed until further notice, according to the agency.

The Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

