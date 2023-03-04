4 injured in multi-car collision in Vermillion

VERMILLION, Minn — Four people are injured after a multi-car crash occurred on 160th Street E. and Fairborn Avenue, according to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office.
One of the injured suffered "serious injuries" according to the Sheriff's Office.
160th Street between Fisher Avenue and Goodwin Avenue will be closed until further notice, according to the agency.
The Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the cause of the crash.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.