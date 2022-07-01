4 kayakers stranded due to high winds in Chisholm

They were able to beach on land before calling 911 to assist them in getting out of the mine pits.

CHISHOLM, Minn. — Four kayakers are safe but a little embarrassed after being stranded at the east end of the mine pits near the Redhead Mountain Bike park in Chisholm.

Authorities say both the Chisholm Fire Department and St. Louis Rescue Squad were dispatched after receiving a 911 call from the kayakers who were able to beach their kayaks on land, and later determined a power watercraft would be necessary to reach them due to steep surrounding terrain.

All four of the kayakers were successfully retrieved and brought back to the landing area by the St. Louis County Rescue Squad.

There were no injuries reported.

Officials from the St. Louis County Sheriff's office do say that if you are planning to hit the lakes over the Fourth of July weekend to stay away from alcohol and always wear your life jacket!

