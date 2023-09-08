4 minors injured by falling tree in St. Louis Park

City officials said two of the juveniles were taken from the park to the hospital by ambulance after the incident, while the other two victims' injuries were minor.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Four minors are recovering from injuries after a tree reportedly fell on top of them at St. Louis Park's Louisiana Oaks Park Monday evening.

In a press release Friday, city officials said two of the juveniles were taken by ambulance to the hospital after the incident, while the other two victims suffered less serious injuries.

According to the city, emergency responders were dispatched to the park just after 7 p.m. after learning a tree had fallen and struck the juveniles. When police and fire crews arrived, they found four minors had been injured, two of them seriously, which required medical treatment at a local hospital. Authorities said those two individuals were both alert and conscious at the time.

St. Louis Park's natural resources staff and the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust are investigating what caused the tree, a red oak, to fall. Officials say the remainder of the tree was removed from the park the next day.

Authorities say following the incident, neighboring trees were checked to ensure the future safety of visitors. They said their findings concluded there was no additional risk.

The tree had apparently passed an inspection when it was evaluated in Feb. 2022 as part of a citywide tree risk assessment.

