4 rescued from burning home in Waconia

WACONIA, Minn. — Four people, including two toddlers, were transported to a hospital after being rescued from the second floor a burning home early Wednesday morning in Waconia.
The four people — a 32-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman, a 3-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy — were taken to Hennepin Healthcare with "various" injuries, according to officials. Their conditions are unknown.
Deputies with the Carver County Sheriff's Office were called to the home on the 400 block of South Orange Street just before 12:15 a.m. for a fully involved fire. When officials arrived, they learned there were four people trapped on the second floor of the house. Firefighters used a window on the second floor to rescue all four people, where they were then transported to Hennepin Healthcare by ambulance.
One deputy suffered minor injuries.
*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
