Four teens in custody after chase ends in crash, foot pursuit

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — Four teens were taken into custody Saturday following a police pursuit that ended on Interstate 35E in Little Canada.

Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic cameras show the four teens — three girls and one boy — flee across the interstate before they were taken into custody by authorities.

St. Paul Police said a rental car company alerted them about a stolen vehicle at around 6 p.m. Saturday. Using GPS to track the vehicle, police say they attempted a traffic stop at Portland Avenue and Dale Street. While attempting the stop, the vehicle fled.

Officials with the SPPD say they ended their pursuit, but the Minnesota State Patrol used their chopper to continue to track the vehicle. Eventually, troopers on the ground attempted to use stop sticks, but officials say the attempts were unsuccessful. The pursuit continued until the fleeing vehicle crashed into a median on I-35E near Little Canada Road.

Officials say two of the girls were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

