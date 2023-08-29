4-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in Fridley pond

FRIDLEY, Minn. — A 4-year-old boy is dead after being found unresponsive in a pond near his home in Fridley Tuesday afternoon.
Officers with the Fridley Police Department were called to the 1600 block of Rice Creek Road Northeast just before 1:30 p.m. on a report of missing boy. Police located the boy and pulled him from the pond. He was then transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Officials have not yet released the name of the boy.
