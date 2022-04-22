45-year-old man dies in Akeley house fire

According to Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes, neighbors said they heard an explosion from inside the home just before the fire broke out.

AKELEY, Minn. — A 45-year-old Akeley man died earlier this week in a house fire, according to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office.

Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes said in a statement that at about 7:50 p.m. on April 20, the sheriff's office was alerted to a possible house fire in Akeley.

Fire crews from Akeley and Nevis, in addition to officers from the Akeley Police Department and Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, responded to the call and found a home on Pleasant Avenue engulfed in flames.

According to Sheriff Aukes, neighbors said they heard an explosion from inside the home just before the fire broke out.

Firefighters found the remains of one person inside the home at about 9:20 p.m., according to officials, and the body was identified as 45-year-old Jason Brose of Akeley. The Ramsey County Medical Center ruled Brose's cause of death to be smoke inhalation.

The fatal fire is under investigation by the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office and the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office.

